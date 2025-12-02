United Teachers of Richmond will strike Thursday

The union and the district have been trying to find common ground on the teachers’ contract since February.

Teachers are asking for a 10% raise over two years and other benefits, like lower healthcare costs.

A state-appointed panel met with both parties and recommended a 6% raise over two years in a report released on November 28.

The community was waiting to see how this might influence the district’s offer. And on Monday, WCCUSD proposed a 3% raise , along with other benefits — less than the panel recommended.

This union rejected this offer.

Cheryl Cotton, the superintendent, said that the district made this offer even though it is spending millions more than it brings in in revenue each year.

If nothing changes in the next couple days, this will be the first teachers strike in the district.

Francisco Ortiz, the union’s president, said teachers were left with no other choice. Picket lines will begin at schools before the first bell on Thursday.