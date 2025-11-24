Trial for Stop-AI activists begins

Matthew Hall also known as Yakko is the interim leader of Stop-AI.

“ Stop AI is a nonviolent activist group calling for a permanent global ban on the development of artificial super intelligence”.

They group claims that further development of AI technology will cause human extinction . They have been gaining notoriety for their direct actions against AI companies across the Bay Area, including a monthly protest, a 30 day hunger strike , and a subpoena served to Sam Altman on stage at a public speaking event .

Last year, three of its members chained themselves to the doors of the Open AI offices in San Francisco in an attempt to stop employees from going to work. The ensuing arrests were the reason for Friday's trial.

Activists and reporters gathered on the steps of the Bryant Street court house to listen to Guido Reichstadter one of three activists facing charges. Reichstadter said that he was willing to go to jail for what he believes in:

“ I'm willing to do whatever it nonviolently takes because the lives of and future, my children are at stake”