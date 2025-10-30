© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Francisco principals celebrate tentative deal

KALW | By Julia Haney
Published October 30, 2025 at 1:37 PM PDT
UASF Administrators gather at Hazie's on Hayes Street in San Francisco.
Julia Haney
UASF Administrators gather at Hazie's on Hayes Street in San Francisco.

After 16 hours of negotiations, the principals union — UASF — and the district reached a tentative deal early Tuesday morning. UASF members are getting a $7,500 raise, with a two percent increase each of the next three years.

Principals have been showing up to public meetings over the past months, demanding higher pay and better support.

"I think we're just tired, honestly, of things happening to us and not being a part of the conversation," said Jeremy Hilinski, the principal at Bret Harte. "We've hit a breaking point where we're just no longer gonna be in the background watching."

"Now you have a much stronger, more mobilized group of administrators," he said. "And I think that's really important."

He and other administrators planned to boycott a mandatory district meeting last night, but when a deal was reached, it turned into a celebration instead.

" We put the signs in the garage in case we need to use them again, you know?" said Hilinski.

Last night, a group walked from the meeting at 555 Franklin to Hayes Street for a celebratory drink at Hazie’s.

All that’s left is for UASF membership and SFUSD to formally approve the agreement.
Tags
Bay Area Headlines EducationSan Francisco Unified School District
Julia Haney
Julia is an audio journalist covering education for KALW supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship. She was a member of UC Berkeley's Investigative Reporting Program and has also worked for Reveal.
See stories by Julia Haney