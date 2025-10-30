San Francisco principals celebrate tentative deal

After 16 hours of negotiations , the principals union — UASF — and the district reached a tentative deal early Tuesday morning. UASF members are getting a $7,500 raise, with a two percent increase each of the next three years.

Principals have been showing up to public meetings over the past months, demanding higher pay and better support.

"I think we're just tired, honestly, of things happening to us and not being a part of the conversation," said Jeremy Hilinski, the principal at Bret Harte. "We've hit a breaking point where we're just no longer gonna be in the background watching."

"Now you have a much stronger, more mobilized group of administrators," he said. "And I think that's really important."

He and other administrators planned to boycott a mandatory district meeting last night, but when a deal was reached, it turned into a celebration instead.

" We put the signs in the garage in case we need to use them again, you know?" said Hilinski.

Last night, a group walked from the meeting at 555 Franklin to Hayes Street for a celebratory drink at Hazie’s.

All that’s left is for UASF membership and SFUSD to formally approve the agreement.