San Francisco partners with Crankstart to supplement SNAP benefits

San Francisco is partnering with Crankstart, Michael Moritz’s San Francisco-based foundation, to supplement missing food assistance programs for the month of November.

“If you are one of 112,000 San Franciscans who receive SNAP benefits, your mayor and your leaders will not let this federal government shutdown prevent you from putting food on the table for your families.”

The city is pulling 9 million dollars from its reserve fund, and Crankstart is matching that amount, for a total of 18 million dollars worth of assistance.

“So here's how it's going to work. Next week, San Franciscan's currently receiving CalFresh benefits will get a letter from the Human Services Agency with instructions to access a unique digital or physical prepaid card they can use at grocery stores citywide.”

The decision was unanimously supported by the Board of Supervisors and applauded by other local leaders.