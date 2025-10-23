Trump calls off feds from San Francisco but not other Bay Area cities

Dozens of people gathered outside of the Alameda coast guard base early this morning. Many of them, like Kendra Ferguson, were there to protest the arrival of federal officers to the Bay Area.

"Active aggression and repression of people, and specifically targeting of marginalized groups, Black and Brown, immigrant communities, I don’t agree with.”

But by 10 A.M. Mayor Lurie announced that, after a phone call with President Trump last night, federal officers would not be deployed in San Francisco. The President confirmed this on ‘Truth Social’ this morning. He said that his conversation with Lurie, as well as with tech billionaires Marc Benioff and Jensen Huang informed his decision.

But the president has not said what the fate of other Bay Area cities will be. Leaders in Oakland and Alameda County gathered to address the threat of federal deployment. Here’s Congresswoman Lateefah Simon in a press conference this morning.

“ We will work to protect every single member of this community, every single law abiding member of this community. We will protect our protestors who come into a city to lift the voices of humanity. We're clear about that.”

State Senator Jesse Arreguín says California is prepared to sue if Trump deploys the military here.

“ We've passed laws to protect our schools and protect our healthcare spaces. And we're here to say that the state of California stands with you. We saw what happened in Los Angeles and what Trump is trying to do in other cities. Now, he wants to do that here in our own home here in the East Bay. We will not allow it.”

Officials in San Francisco are still on edge. Later today, several San Francisco supervisors are holding a press conference at city hall to discuss aid for immigrant communities and how to prepare for the looming threat of immigration raids.