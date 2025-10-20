San Francisco’s family zoning plan is close to being finalized

It seems certain that San Francisco will pass Mayor Lurie’s family zoning plan . The city has a state mandate to build more than 80,000 housing units by 2031 . While that’s extremely unlikely to happen, the plan is supposed to bring us closer to that goal.

Proponents of upzoning say it will increase the housing stock and decrease rents. Its opponents say it will lead to more displacement, and that rents will rise.

Several San Francisco Supervisors, including Chyanne Chen, Connie Chan, and Myrna Melgar have issued amendments to the legislation that do things like protect historically marginalized neighborhoods, legacy businesses, and rent controlled buildings with three-units or more from being rezoned.

At noon today, Supervisors Fielder, Chan, Walton, and Chen spoke on the steps of City Hall about their plans to protect tenants and advance affordable housing under the new plan.

After that, the Land Use Committee met to review the family Zoning Plan and consider any additional amendments. Once the legislation is amended by the committee, it will go to the full Board of Supervisors for a vote.