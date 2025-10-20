Former Oakland City Council member back at City Hall

A former longtime Oakland City Council member has returned to City Hall, just months after she left office.

The Oaklandside reports that Rebecca Kaplan, who served on the council for 17 years, has been hired as a project manager in the city administrator’s office.

She told the news website that she will do policy research, with an emphasis on illegal dumping and blight – two problems Oakland has been grappling with for years.

Kaplan started her job about three weeks ago. It is unclear how long she’ll serve in the role.