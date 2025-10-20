© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Former Oakland City Council member back at City Hall

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published October 20, 2025 at 2:05 PM PDT
Former Oakland City Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan
Office of City Councilor Rebecca Kaplan
/
Wikimedia Commons
Former Oakland City Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan

A former longtime Oakland City Council member has returned to City Hall, just months after she left office.

The Oaklandside reports that Rebecca Kaplan, who served on the council for 17 years, has been hired as a project manager in the city administrator’s office.

She told the news website that she will do policy research, with an emphasis on illegal dumping and blight – two problems Oakland has been grappling with for years.

Kaplan started her job about three weeks ago. It is unclear how long she’ll serve in the role.

Kaplan was the first openly lesbian member to serve on the City Council. Her tenure representing the City’s District 2 ended in January, but her colleagues asked her to stay on until Charlene Wang won the seat in a special election in April.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
