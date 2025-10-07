San Francisco native to be freed by Israel

A San Francisco native is being freed from a high-security prison in Israel, after he was detained last week along with hundreds of other activists.

Thirty-three year-old Logan Hollarsmith captained the Ohwayla vessel, which was intercepted on Thursday, according to the website of Global Sumud Flotilla.

Mission Local reports that Hollarsmith’s mother was informed yesterday morning by the US Embassy in Jerusalem that her son would be involuntarily deported from Israel within 24 hours, along with 17 other detainees.

They were part of a coalition that organized the fleet of 42 boats bringing humanitarian support to Gaza. Nearly 300 members of the flotilla were detained by Israeli forces. More than half have already been freed.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi earlier called on the Israeli government to immediately grant full consular access, provide evidence of charges and guarantee Hollarsmith's legal rights.

