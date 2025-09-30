Looming federal shutdown could change Fleet Week

And in San Francisco, a government shutdown could impact the annual Fleet week festivities next week…

Fleet Week is scheduled from October 5 to 13. It normally draws more than a million visitors to San Francisco.

The event is packed with community engagement events including tours of historic and contemporary military ships and a neighborhood concert program. On Friday and Saturday, airshows are scheduled featuring the Blue Angels precision demonstration squadron.

But If the federal government shuts down, a Navy spokesperson said the Navy and Marine Corps would not be allowed to participate in Fleet Week And the Blue Angels air show would be cancelled.

Both branches of the armed forces are awaiting full direction from the Pentagon.