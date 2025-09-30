© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Looming federal shutdown could change Fleet Week

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 30, 2025 at 2:23 PM PDT
The Navy's Blue Angels precision flight team fly in formation over the Golden Gate Bridge in 2019
David Yu
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The Navy's Blue Angels precision flight team fly in formation over the Golden Gate Bridge in 2019

And in San Francisco, a government shutdown could impact the annual Fleet week festivities next week…

Fleet Week is scheduled from October 5 to 13. It normally draws more than a million visitors to San Francisco.

The event is packed with community engagement events including tours of historic and contemporary military ships and a neighborhood concert program. On Friday and Saturday, airshows are scheduled featuring the Blue Angels precision demonstration squadron.

But If the federal government shuts down,  a Navy spokesperson said the Navy and Marine Corps would not be allowed to participate in Fleet Week And the Blue Angels air show would be cancelled.

Both branches of the armed forces are awaiting full direction from the Pentagon.

You can find more information about fleet week here: https://fleetweeksf.org/events/
