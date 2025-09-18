California’s Coastal Cleanup Day is this Saturday

The California Coastal Commission is hosting its annual Coastal Cleanup from 9 am to 12 pm this Saturday.

They say in the last 40 years, volunteers have removed 26 million pounds of trash from beaches and waterways. This year, however, they're trying something new.

Prizes will be hidden at cleanup sites, including a $1,000 cash prize, an e-bike, a canyon rafting trip, and the opportunity to throw the first pitch at an A’s game.

There will be hundreds of cleanups throughout the Bay Area, including Ocean Beach in San Francisco, Aquatic Park in Berkeley, and Poplar Beach in Half Moon Bay.

You can find a cleanup near you at coastalcleanupday.org