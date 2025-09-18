© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

California’s Coastal Cleanup Day is this Saturday

KALW | By Anna Gabriella Casalme
Published September 18, 2025 at 4:53 PM PDT
Beach cleanup event for California Coastal Cleanup Day
Mike Baird
/
Flicker / Creative Commons
Volunteers gather for California Coastal Cleanup Day in 2011.

The California Coastal Commission is hosting its annual Coastal Cleanup from 9 am to 12 pm this Saturday.

They say in the last 40 years, volunteers have removed 26 million pounds of trash from beaches and waterways. This year, however, they're trying something new.

Prizes will be hidden at cleanup sites, including a $1,000 cash prize, an e-bike, a canyon rafting trip, and the opportunity to throw the first pitch at an A’s game.

There will be hundreds of cleanups throughout the Bay Area, including Ocean Beach in San Francisco, Aquatic Park in Berkeley, and Poplar Beach in Half Moon Bay.

You can find a cleanup near you at coastalcleanupday.org
Bay Area Headlines
Anna Gabriella Casalme
Anna Gabriella Casalme (she/her) is a 2025-2026 Audio Academy Fellow.
See stories by Anna Gabriella Casalme