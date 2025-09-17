UC coalition sues Trump administration over free speech, academic rights

A coalition of 21 labor unions and faculty associations representing more than 50-thousand University of California students, faculty, and staff have filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s recent policy changes.

The suit was filed this week in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The Daily Californian reports the 13-count filing argues that the Trump administration has violated the Constitutional rights to free speech and academic freedom.

This comes after the Trump administration sued UCLA for alleged antisemitism. It has demanded a one-point-two billion dollar settlement and has withheld another half-billion in research grants.

UC President James B. Milliken said in a statement to lawmakers earlier this month that the administration’s policies represent “one of the gravest threats” in Cal’s 157-year history. He added that losses in federal funding could inflict long-term damage to faculty and students, as well as patients served by UC’s hospital system.

Since the spring, the Trump administration has announced investigations by the Department of Education into Cal over charges of antisemitism for last year’s pro-Palestinian campus protests and its DEI policies.

