Waymo begins pilot program at SFO

Waymo has begun a pilot program at San Francisco International Airport.

In March, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced that Waymo was allowed to begin mapping SFO’s roadways. Soon, people will see the Waymo’s distinctive white Jaguars at the airport.

Today, Mayor Lurie had this to say.

“This is an exciting day, an exciting moment for SFO. We have tourists from around the world that want to try out our autonomous vehicles, And they’re soon going to get that opportunity.”

It’s the beginning of a three-phase testing program at SFO. For now, there will be a driver behind the wheel of the cars. In the second phase, Waymo and SFO employees will be in the cars as passengers. In the final phase, the cars will be fully autonomous.

No date has been set for Waymo to begin full service at SFO.

