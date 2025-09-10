San Francisco Supervisors propose new tenant protections bill

San Francisco Supervisor Chyanne Chen introduced a new tenant protection bill on Tuesday.

The bill is a response to Mayor Lurie’s Family Zoning Plan. His plan would allow denser buildings to be constructed on existing properties. This could make it easier for developers to demolish some residential buildings. Many community members are concerned that this “upzoning” will lead to more evictions.

Chen’s proposed legislation would apply to tenants who live in buildings slated for demolition.

“It establishes common sense rules for developers and common sense protections for residential tenants,” Chen says.

It mandates that residents receive six months' notice before eviction. Low-income tenants would also be offered the opportunity to move into the newly constructed buildings for the same rent. Those who choose to move would receive a payment and help from a relocation specialist.

If developers don’t follow protocol, they would have a hearing before the Rent Board and could be denied demolition permits.

