© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supervisor Jackie Fielder pushes to end the death penalty in California.

KALW | By Evan Roberts
Published September 9, 2025 at 2:39 PM PDT
District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder pictured at San Francisco City Hall on Thursday, May 29, 2025
Craig Lee/The Examiner
District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder pictured at San Francisco City Hall on Thursday, May 29, 2025

California has spent five billion dollars on a death penalty system that has led to just 13 executions in nearly 50 years.

In March of 2019, Governor Gavin Newsom instituted a moratorium on the death penalty. But Supervisor Fielder is urging him to end the death penalty altogether. She wants the money that will be saved to go towards victims of violent crime.

There are currently more than 500 individuals on death row in California. Anti-death penalty advocates say that it’s racially biased. Two-out-of-three people sentenced to death in California are people of color.

On Thursday at 2:00 pm, advocates will gather on the steps of San Francisco’s City Hall to make their case.

In San Francisco, I’m Evan Roberts. KALW News.
Bay Area Headlines
Evan Roberts
Evan Roberts (he/him) is a producer, journalist, educator, and artist based in San Francisco.
See stories by Evan Roberts