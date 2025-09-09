Supervisor Jackie Fielder pushes to end the death penalty in California.

California has spent five billion dollars on a death penalty system that has led to just 13 executions in nearly 50 years.

In March of 2019, Governor Gavin Newsom instituted a moratorium on the death penalty. But Supervisor Fielder is urging him to end the death penalty altogether. She wants the money that will be saved to go towards victims of violent crime.

There are currently more than 500 individuals on death row in California. Anti-death penalty advocates say that it’s racially biased. Two-out-of-three people sentenced to death in California are people of color.

On Thursday at 2:00 pm, advocates will gather on the steps of San Francisco’s City Hall to make their case.

In San Francisco, I’m Evan Roberts. KALW News.

