Affordable housing for teachers opens in the Sunset

A new 100 percent affordable teacher housing development officially opened in the Sunset on Friday.

The project, called Shirley Chisholm Village took over a decade to build and residents began moving in late last year. San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Maria Su and San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie attended the ribbon cutting ceremony last week.

Su called the project — which is San Francisco’s first housing development for teachers — a “bold and necessary step.”

Teachers and district staff with incomes ranging from 30-120 percent of the area's median income are eligible to live at Shirley Chisholm Village, which has 135 units.

The project is a partnership between the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, SFUSD, and an affordable housing nonprofit called MidPen Housing.

When applications opened last year, there was overwhelming demand.

Eighty-four percent of California teachers cannot afford to live near their schools, according to the state’s teacher’s union.

San Francisco has more affordable housing projects for teachers in the works. Seventy-five units in the Western Addition are slated to open at the end of next year, but a similar project in the Mission District has stalled because of funding issues.