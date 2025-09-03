Increased flood risks pose threat to drinking water for 60 million Americans

Climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of extreme floods. In addition to damaging infrastructure, floods can also contaminate drinking water. The report found that more than a third of large water systems in the U.S. now face high flood risks.

Last year, people in North Carolina lost access to drinking water for almost two months after Hurricane Helene , but there are flooding risks nationwide.

More than 20 percent of California’s largest water systems are at high risk, including in Alameda County and Sacramento.