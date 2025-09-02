It’s National Preparedness Month, but most Americans aren’t prepared for natural disasters

Climate change and unpredictable weather patterns are making natural disasters more frequent in the U.S. In the Bay Area residents have to worry about wildfires, earthquakes, flooding, and even tsunamis .

But, according to a recent survey , only 46 percent of people actually have emergency plans in place. Millennials and Gen Z are more likely to have plans than Baby Boomers. But the survey found that there were gaps in those plans, including packing supplies for pets and having printed maps.

Preparing for an emergency can be overwhelming. To start, experts recommend assembling a go-bag, making plans with loved ones, and signing up for emergency alerts that could be relevant to you.

You can find local hazard maps, go-bag checklists, and other important emergency preparedeness resources here: https://www.kalw.org/2024-12-12/q-a-lessons-from-the-tsunami-warning