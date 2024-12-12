Q&A: Lessons from the tsunami warning

This interview aired in the December 12, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen

December's tsunami warning left many Bay Area residents with questions about how to prepare themselves for the next natural disaster. The following is a list of relevant resources and information.

ALERTS: You can sign up for emergency alerts in different counties by clicking the links below.



MAPS: In the case of a natural disaster, you might want to look up certain addresses or regions to see what the impact of the disaster is. The following are interactive maps where you can learn more about how different natural disasters are expected to — or are actively impacting — certain regions.

TRAININGS: After a natural disaster, government help may not be available for several days. By preparing neighborhoods and community groups with basic emergency skills we can lessen the effects of a disaster. The following is a list of emergency preparedness trainings offered in different parts of the Bay.



The San Francisco Fire Department offers free emergency preparedness training. More information about the Neighborhood Emergency Response Team here .

Community Emergency Response Team — or CERT — training is a national program supported by FEMA that teaches you how to take care of yourself, your family, and to help your community until first responders are able to respond.



CERT trainings are available all throughout Alameda County. You can find information about how to sign up for CERT trainings here . If you live or work in Berkeley, and are 18 or older, you can sign up for the CERT Program. It provides education in disaster preparedness and training in basic emergency skills. Learn more here . Marin County CERT trainings information here

GO BAG CHECKLISTS: After an emergency, you may need to survive on your own for several days. Being prepared means having your own food, water and other supplies. A disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency. A go bag is a smaller collection of basic items that you will be able to carry in the event of an emergency.

There are many options when it comes to assembling go bags and home kits. Some companies sell pre-made kits. But you can also build your own, depending on you and your family's needs.

Ready.gov has useful checklists for go bags and home kits .

The San Francisco Fire Department also offers a go bag checklist .

More Info:

Alameda County has an emergency preparedness guide for people with disabilities .

Ready.gov has an emergency preparedness guide for caregivers .