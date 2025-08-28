© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
BART hires new independent police auditor

KALW | By shaylyn martos
Published August 28, 2025 at 1:44 PM PDT
Open fare gates at BART's Montgomery Street Station
Sunni Khalid
/
KALW News
Open fare gates at BART's Montgomery Street Station.

The BART Board of Directors hired a new Independent Police Auditor this week.

The Office of the Independent Police Auditor, or OIPA, oversees internal affairs investigations and provides recommendations to improve department performance.

The BART Board of Directors announced Monday that Inez Gonzalez will head the OIPA. Gonzalez has 25 years of law enforcement and police oversight experience. She most recently served as the Executive Director of the Police Civilian Oversight Board in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On Tuesday, the BART Police Department published their first monthly crime report since December, 2024. Citations and arrests are down significantly compared to earlier years, but so are incidents of officer use of force.

Meanwhile, BART ridership continues to increase, according to monthly reports.

Gonzalez starts her new job next week.
Bay Area Headlines
shaylyn martos
shaylyn martos (she/they) is a Gracie Award winning producer, host and GM examining the intersections of gender and Indigeneity.
