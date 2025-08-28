BART hires new independent police auditor

The BART Board of Directors hired a new Independent Police Auditor this week.

The Office of the Independent Police Auditor, or OIPA, oversees internal affairs investigations and provides recommendations to improve department performance.

The BART Board of Directors announced Monday that Inez Gonzalez will head the OIPA. Gonzalez has 25 years of law enforcement and police oversight experience. She most recently served as the Executive Director of the Police Civilian Oversight Board in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On Tuesday, the BART Police Department published their first monthly crime report since December, 2024. Citations and arrests are down significantly compared to earlier years, but so are incidents of officer use of force.

Meanwhile, BART ridership continues to increase, according to monthly reports .

Gonzalez starts her new job next week.