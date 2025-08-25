Waymo, Uber Black, Lyft Black will be driving on Market St. soon

A big stretch of Market Street has been car free since 2019 with the exception of buses, taxis, and emergency vehicles. But this week, SFMTA will begin an “evaluation” period with Waymos, Uber Black and Lyft Black cars, allowing passenger pick ups and drop offs at seven specific locations:



Market at Mason Street, in front of IKEA

Market at Sixth Street, in front of Blick

Market at Taylor Street, in front of Warfield

Market east of Jones Street, in front of Urban Alchemy

Market east of Jones Street, in front of Prism apartments

Market at Seventh Street, across from Proper Hotel

Market at Eighth Street, Trinity Place and Lighthouse for the Blind

The city says it will review safety and transportation data, as well as customer experiences during this time.

Waymo will be allowed on Market Street from 9am to 4pm and from 7pm to 6am. Uber Black and Lyft Black will only be allowed from 7pm to 6am.