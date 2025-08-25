© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Waymo, Uber Black, Lyft Black will be driving on Market St. soon

KALW | By Wren Farrell
Published August 25, 2025 at 2:04 PM PDT
Starting August 26th, Waymo, Uber Black, and Lyft Black cars will be allowed to pick up and drop off passengers on certain parts of Market Street in San Francisco
greg lilly
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
A big stretch of Market Street has been car free since 2019 with the exception of buses, taxis, and emergency vehicles. But this week, SFMTA will begin an “evaluation” period with Waymos, Uber Black and Lyft Black cars, allowing passenger pick ups and drop offs at seven specific locations:

  • Market at Mason Street, in front of IKEA 
  • Market at Sixth Street, in front of Blick 
  • Market at Taylor Street, in front of Warfield 
  • Market east of Jones Street, in front of Urban Alchemy 
  • Market east of Jones Street, in front of Prism apartments 
  • Market at Seventh Street, across from Proper Hotel
  • Market at Eighth Street, Trinity Place and Lighthouse for the Blind

The city says it will review safety and transportation data, as well as customer experiences during this time.

Waymo will be allowed on Market Street from 9am to 4pm and from 7pm to 6am. Uber Black and Lyft Black will only be allowed from 7pm to 6am.

A coalition of advocacy groups, including Kid Safe SF, the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, and Walk San Francisco are against the change. They say it’ll be more dangerous for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers. They also say it undermines the city’s goals to decrease traffic congestion and improve public transit efficiency.
Wren Farrell
Wren Farrell (he/him) is a writer, producer and journalist living in San Francisco.
