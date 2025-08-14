The Bay Area has a child care crisis

San Mateo County officials say the Bay Area is in a child care crisis. Tonight, at 6pm in South San Francisco, Supervisors Jackie Speier and Lisa Gauthier will launch the first of three town halls aimed at finding solutions for parents.

Bay Area parents face some of the steepest child care expenses in the country. Nannies and daycare can cost over $3,000 a month for one child, while after-school programs range between $600 and $1,000 monthly.

"The country relies on working parents, but doesn't provide enough child care support," says Supervisor Jackie Speier.

San Mateo County is working to address these challenges by making it easier for parents to find childcare. The county is currently developing a website that will feature a list of trusted childcare providers.

While district-run programs offer the most affordable option for families, funding and staffing challenges have reduced their capacity in recent years.

Supervisor Lisa Gauthier, who co-hosted a recent town hall on the issue, says the county needs to assess what the key child care needs are during this time of decreasing federal and state support.

Both supervisors emphasize their commitment to creating policies that actually work for families. The town hall provided an opportunity to hear directly from parents about their specific child care needs and challenges.

The next town hall is scheduled for August 27, 6pm, at the East Palo Alto Center.

