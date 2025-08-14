COVID-19 resources if you're uninsured amidst surge

On Monday, SFGATE reported that COVID-19 levels are up again in the Bay Area. So what does that mean for you if you’re uninsured and looking for a free COVID-19 test or vaccine?

A lot has changed since 2020 and it has been pretty clear what this new administration’s view on COVID-19 is.

From laying off thousands of employees from the CDC, FDA and the Department of Health and Human Services to cutting millions of dollars in vaccine contracts.

So, the question is, how accessible are free COVID-19 tests and vaccines for those who are uninsured in the Bay amidst this surge?

After checking the websites for Contra Costa, Alameda and San Francisco counties, it's clear that most of the information is either outdated or unavailable.

Most counties in the Bay redirect to the California Department of Public Health's website to find where to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

Listed below are the links with information on how to get resources if you are uninsured in these counties:

Contra Costa County:

Public Health Immunization Clinics

Alameda County:

COVID-19 Community Testing Sites Map

Community Vaccination Clinics

San Francisco County:

Free COVID-19 and Flu Vaccination Locations

Mutual Aid Organizations:

Clean Air Network Bay Area

Common Humanity Collective

Mask 4 Mask

Mask Bloc East Bay