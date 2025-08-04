Richmond youth center hosts national Night Out for Safety & Liberation

National Night Out is August 5th. But groups like the RYSE Youth Center in Richmond are offering an alternative.

The Night Out for Safety & Liberation changes the narrative about public safety and prioritizes restorative justice. It was founded in 2013 by the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights .

It’s an alternative to the National Night Out which promotes police-community partnerships for safer streets. Today / Tomorrow law enforcement and city officials will visit neighborhood block parties throughout the country.

Stephanie Thibodeaux Medley is the Director of Education & Justice for RYSE.

“We just want to create a place where we're inviting people to reimagine what safety looks like. To reimagine it and talk about safety as connection, as stability, and as access to all the things that we need to thrive,” Thibodeaux Medley said.

At RYSE’s event community members can expect free food, performances, and resources like back-to-school haircuts and supplies.

