Napa’s new police chief spent two decades in the Vallejo Police Department

The city of Napa named a new permanent police chief on Friday. Fabio Rodriguez served as acting police chief starting in April after Jennifer Gonzalez retired from the role. Rodriguez has been with Napa since 2022, but previously spent more than two decades with the Vallejo Police Department.

He was in the Detective Division there five years ago when he was placed on leave for the alleged destruction of evidence after the Vallejo PD’s shooting of Sean Monterossa. He received corrective action and returned to the department soon after.

In his three years in Napa, the city says he’s advanced the department’s organizational development and public safety initiatives.