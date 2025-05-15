Contra Costa Health building three mental health facilities

Contra Costa Health has received about 100 million dollars in state funding to build three new mental health and recovery facilities in Oakley, Pittsburg and Pleasant Hill.

The county health agency said yesterday (Wednesday) in a statement the funding comes from California's Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program.

That’s a multi-year state initiative to improve behavioral health care infrastructure paid through Proposition 1. It was a bond measure California voters approved in the March 2024 election to fund mental health treatment facilities.

The county has targeted three projects for the money, including the Delta Recovery Center in Oakley.

The money will also fund the Los Medanos Recovery Center in Pittsburg.

The third project will be the Sherman Recovery Center in Pleasant Hill, an adult residential treatment and transitional residential facility.

