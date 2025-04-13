Santa Clara County Supervisors approve training program for fast food workers

Employees at local McDonald's, Taco Bell and other fast-food franchises roared with applause last week (Tuesday) when the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved creating a training program for fast-food workers on their state-mandated labor rights.

While workers support the move, store owners say it's unnecessary as they already provide training.

San Jose Spotlight reports supervisors will review options in August for a full-day training course on topics such as wage theft and benefits; sick parental and family leave; workplace safety; pregnant worker protections; and whistleblower rights, among others.

While scores of Spanish-speaking fast-food workers and labor advocates spoke in support of the idea, local franchisees showed up to lambast the idea of paying to educate their workers.

County officials propose having employers pay a fee for workers who enroll in the training to recover the county's costs for developing the program.

