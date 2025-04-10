Oakland school board ousts longtime superintendent

The Oakland Unified School District school board, last night, voted to remove Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell at the end of the school year.

The board voted 4-1 in a closed session to dismiss Johnson-Trammell. School board vice-president Mike Hutchinson made the announcement of the superintendent’s dismissal shortly after the closed session. He cast the dissenting vote.

An Oakland native, Johnson-Trammell has held the job since 2017 . Her termination comes less than a year after the board approved a three-year contract extension. Negotiations on a payout are expected to begin soon.

Hutchinson added that OUSD’s trustees will begin a search for a new superintendent on July 1st.