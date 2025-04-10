Oakland school board ousts longtime superintendent
The Oakland Unified School District school board, last night, voted to remove Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell at the end of the school year.
The board voted 4-1 in a closed session to dismiss Johnson-Trammell. School board vice-president Mike Hutchinson made the announcement of the superintendent’s dismissal shortly after the closed session. He cast the dissenting vote.
An Oakland native, Johnson-Trammell has held the job since 2017. Her termination comes less than a year after the board approved a three-year contract extension. Negotiations on a payout are expected to begin soon.
Hutchinson added that OUSD’s trustees will begin a search for a new superintendent on July 1st.
The Oaklandside reports OUSD faces a 95-million dollar budget deficit. And if that shortfall is not closed by June, the Alameda County Superintendent of Schools warned the district could run out of money by November and risk a state takeover.