© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Future of OUSD superintendent in doubt

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 9, 2025 at 1:50 PM PDT
OUSD board members clap after Vida Mendoza speaks
Screenshot from OUSD Meeting
/
Granicus / OUSD
OUSD board members at a meeting in 2023

The tenure of longtime Oakland Unified School District Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell could be coming to a close.

The Oaklandside reports that the Oakland School Board will meet in closed session today (Wednesday) to discuss the status of the superintendent.

Johnson-Trammell became OUSD’s superintendent in 2017, when the school system was on the verge of insolvency. An Oakland native, she’s earned high marks from some community leaders, despite weathering the COVID pandemic, teacher strikes and the closure of some schools.

Last August, the school board approved a new three-year contract for Johnson-Trammell.

If Johnson-Trammell finishes out her contract, she would become OUSD’s longest-serving superintendent in 65 years.

But OUSD’s District 4 Director Mike Hutchinson told The Oaklandside that discussions on a transition away from Johnson-Trammell have already occurred.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid