Future of OUSD superintendent in doubt

The tenure of longtime Oakland Unified School District Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell could be coming to a close.

The Oaklandside reports that the Oakland School Board will meet in closed session today (Wednesday) to discuss the status of the superintendent.

Johnson-Trammell became OUSD’s superintendent in 2017, when the school system was on the verge of insolvency. An Oakland native, she’s earned high marks from some community leaders, despite weathering the COVID pandemic, teacher strikes and the closure of some schools.

Last August, the school board approved a new three-year contract for Johnson-Trammell.

If Johnson-Trammell finishes out her contract, she would become OUSD’s longest-serving superintendent in 65 years.

But OUSD’s District 4 Director Mike Hutchinson told The Oaklandside that discussions on a transition away from Johnson-Trammell have already occurred.