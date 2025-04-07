Oakland’s interim mayor removes Thao holdovers

Oakland’s interim Mayor Kevin Jenkins said he was removing key staff members who served under his ousted predecessor, Sheng Thao.

The Oaklandside reported that Jenkins placed most of the staff working in the mayor's office on administrative leave yesterday (Monday).

Jenkins added in a statement said that everyone in the office will be let go by Friday except himself, Deputy Burt Jones, Deputy Mayor LaNiece Jones and the office executive assistant and scheduler.

Jones replaced former chief of staff Leigh Hanson. Hanson was former mayor Sheng Thao's top deputy, but stayed on to help Jenkins after Thao was ousted in last fall’s recall election.

She was fired Sunday after the discovery of a controversial handwritten statement by her during a 2024 meeting of Thao’s supporters organized to defeat the recall campaign.

Thao ultimately lost her job as mayor and was subsequently arrested on federal corruption charges, along with her romantic partner Andre Jones.

Jenkins, a former city councilman, was appointed interim mayor in January. Oakland voters will choose a permanent mayor in a special election next Tuesday.