Trump administration’s cost-cutting ends naturalization ceremonies at San Jose theater

The naturalization ceremonies for hundreds of new citizens will no longer take place at a theater in Campbell after the Trump administration terminated a longstanding contract last month.

San Jose Spotlight reports the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) canceled its contract with the Heritage Theater due to a "termination for convenience of the government" clause.

The cancellation came just weeks before hundreds of people were scheduled to take the oath of allegiance at the theater's naturalization ceremony, the final step needed to become a U.S. citizen.

The Heritage Theatre has hosted naturalization ceremonies once a month since around 2010, serving more than 1,000 people in a day. The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters often tabled at the ceremonies and walked new citizens through registering to vote.

Citizenship and Immigration services is directing prospective citizens who would have used the theater to the San Jose field office. Advocates said taking away the theater and its large capacity will likely lead to longer wait times on citizenship journeys that take years.

A spokesperson for the service said the contract cancellation won't affect the number of naturalizations in Northern California.

