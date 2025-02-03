Warriors clinic uses technology to hone basketball skills

Yesterday, 25 youngsters from the Rosie the Riveter Trust attended the Fueling Young Athletes Clinic in Walnut Creek. The event, hosted by the Warriors Basketball Academy and Chevron, gave kids the chance to develop their skills with the help of some new technology.

Lamarion Washington, one of the participants, shared his thoughts about the clinic. “I think it’s really good if kids want to get better at their skills. I feel like it’s a lot of technology and it takes a lot of focus to do it. So, I think it’s actually pretty good.”

For many of these kids, this was their first experience with the Shoot 360 technology, using digital analytics to fine-tune their shooting, passing, and decision-making in real time. They worked in groups of three, going head-to-head in skills competitions, all while keeping the energy high with even a little bit of trash talk.

Maurice McCarver Three young hoopers training their shooting skills on the

Adonal Foyle, a former Warrior center, who played long before technology like this existed, reflected on the difference between his generation and today’s young players. “Man, I grew up on an island with 500 people in an outdoor coat. I mean, any technology would increase my game. I think that's what I wanted to stress to the kids, that they live in the golden age of the integration between technology and the evolution of almost everything we have in society.”

Phillip Johnson is the principal of the Sylvester Greenwood Academy in Richmond, California. He said the clinic is about more than just basketball. “We give our students a second opportunity to do well. Most of them wouldn't graduate from high school without it and we've added sports into the loop. We actually use sports as a basis to keep our students at the school and keep them on the right track. So anything that will help them, I'm down for."

Beyond the individual competition, the event also emphasized teamwork, discipline, and innovation.

The day ended with a surprise announcement, every participant would receive tickets to attend a Warriors game together, capping off an already unforgettable experience.

For those who missed this clinic, more opportunities are on the way. In March, the Warriors Basketball Academy will host additional camps in celebration of Women’s Empowerment Month, with dates soon to be announced.