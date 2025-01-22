San Francisco families face evictions under reinstated 90 Day policy

Karina Ortiz lives at the Salvation Army Harbor House shelter with her husband and seven-year-old daughter. She’s also eight months pregnant and has just weeks before her family is evicted in March, the same month her baby boy is due.

This week, Ortiz joined other families at City Hall, demanding that the Mayor reverse the evictions.

The policy, reinstated December 10th, limits families to 90 days in city shelters, with some extensions allowed. So far, none of the eviction notices have been issued by the Homelessness and Supportive Housing department; all are from individual shelters.

Officials say the goal is to prioritize housing for those living on the streets, but many families fear the policy will leave them without options.

Advocates, like Faith in Action Bay Area, warn that hundreds of families could be impacted.