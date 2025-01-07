New spaces open for Oakland’s Section 8 housing voucher program

The City of Oakland has just opened pre-applications for the Section 8 federal housing voucher program. People who need vouchers can now submit applications through the Oakland Housing Authority. This begins the process for them to be added to a wait list. According to The Oaklandside, this is the first time spaces on Oakland’s wait list have been open since 2011, and there are 5,000 new wait list spaces available.

Applicants will be chosen for the wait list through a lottery system. People on the wait list can then be invited to complete a formal application process once housing becomes available.

Pre-applications for the waitlist will be open now through January 26.

Resources

