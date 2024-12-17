Report: Homelessness down in Alameda County, but up in Oakland

An analysis of data gathered during last January’s “Point In Time” national census on the unhoused shows that overall homelessness has decreased in Alameda County, but increased in its largest city, Oakland.

The 90-page report listed Alameda County’s homeless population at 9,450. That’s a three-percent decrease since 2022 and the first overall decrease since 2013.

Meanwhile, Oakland, which is home to more than a quarter of Alameda County residents, has more than half of the county’s homeless population. The report said Oakland has nearly 5,500 unhoused residents. That’s increased over the last two years.

One of the more interesting findings of the report is that 57 percent are experiencing homelessness for the first time – a significant increase from 31 percent in 2022.

Also, according to the report, more than half of Oakland’s unhoused population are African American men, although African Americans make up less than a quarter of city residents.