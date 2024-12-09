SF Muni raising most fares next month

Most fares on San Francisco's public transit will be going up on New Year’s Day, the Municipal Transportation Agency said yesterday.

A single ride for an adult between the ages 19-64 on most Muni vehicles, using a MuniMobile or Clipper card, will rise to $2.75 from $2.50, the agency said on social media.

The single-ride cash price paid on a Muni vehicle or at a Metro Ticket Machine will remain $3.

One-day unlimited rides on Muni buses, trains and streetcars will be $5.50, up from $5.

The monthly Clipper "M" pass, with unlimited adult access including cable car, will be $85, up from $81.

The monthly Clipper "A" pass, with unlimited adult access including cable car and BART within San Francisco, will be $102, up from $98.

The single ride discount fare for seniors age 65 or over, and people with disabilities, using the MuniMobile or Clipper card will be $1.35, up from $1.25. The discount fare for cash or Metro Ticket Machine will remain $1.50.

The monthly discount fare for seniors age 65 or over, and people with disabilities, using the MuniMobile or Cipper card will be $43, up from $40.

Cable car single rides will remain $8, or $4 for seniors and the disabled. Children four-years old and under ride free.

