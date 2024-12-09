© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
SF Muni raising most fares next month

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published December 9, 2024 at 1:31 PM PST
San Francisco Metro Muni
Joe A. Kunzler Photo
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
My First Muni Metro Ride in "Kodak Gold"

Most fares on San Francisco's public transit will be going up on New Year’s Day, the Municipal Transportation Agency said yesterday.

A single ride for an adult between the ages 19-64 on most Muni vehicles, using a MuniMobile or Clipper card, will rise to $2.75 from $2.50, the agency said on social media.

The single-ride cash price paid on a Muni vehicle or at a Metro Ticket Machine will remain $3.

One-day unlimited rides on Muni buses, trains and streetcars will be $5.50, up from $5.

The monthly Clipper "M" pass, with unlimited adult access including cable car, will be $85, up from $81.

The monthly Clipper "A" pass, with unlimited adult access including cable car and BART within San Francisco, will be $102, up from $98.

The single ride discount fare for seniors age 65 or over, and people with disabilities, using the MuniMobile or Clipper card will be $1.35, up from $1.25. The discount fare for cash or Metro Ticket Machine will remain $1.50.

The monthly discount fare for seniors age 65 or over, and people with disabilities, using the MuniMobile or Cipper card will be $43, up from $40.

Cable car single rides will remain $8, or $4 for seniors and the disabled. Children four-years old and under ride free.
