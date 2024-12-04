The NBA Foundation hosts an event for local entrepreneurs

The NBA Foundation All-Star Semi-Finals Pitch Competition is taking place tonight at the Chase Center.

Tonight, 10 Bay Area entrepreneurs will pitch their best business ideas to a panel of celebrity judges, like NBA legend Baron Davis and Bay Area icon E-40, among other industry leaders.

This will be the fourth All-Star Pitch Competition hosted by the NBA Foundation — and the first one to be hosted in San Francisco. This event aims to reduce investment disparities among entrepreneurs and tech leaders.

TechCrunch reported that Black entrepreneurs received less than half a percen t of venture capital funding in 2023 .

The competition highlights entrepreneurs of color. They will compete for $150,000 dollars in cash prizes, one-on-one coaching, and tools to help them level up in their businesses.