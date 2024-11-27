Thousands set to gather in downtown San Jose for annual Thanksgiving Day race

This is the nation’s largest Thanksgiving Day race! This year, more than 20,000 people are expected to participate.

Over the past two decades, families, friends, and neighbors have come together on Thanksgiving morning to help those in need. In total, the event has raised more than 12 million dollars for local charities.

The Turkey Trot includes a 5K, a 10K, a Kids Fun Run, and even a costume contest! People can either gather in downtown San Jose or take part virtually. The in-person festivities begin at 8:30 in the morning, Thanksgiving Day. For those participating virtually, the race can be completed anytime between Thanksgiving Day and December 4th.

To register as a live or virtual participant go to https://www.svturkeytrot.com