‘Spare the Air’ alert declared for Bay Area

High temperatures and light winds, combined with vehicle exhaust, will result in smog, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said in an alert sent Monday.

The alert will be effective Tuesday through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures for inland areas in the 90s to near 100, Tuesday through Friday.

Air alerts are issued when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Ozone can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain; it also can trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema, according to the air district.

For more information on Spare the Air alerts, residents can register for email AirAlerts at www.sparetheair.org, call 1(800) HELP-AIR, download the Spare the Air App or connect with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.