California Forever project measure pulled from November ballot

Founder and CEO of California Forever Jan Sramek said the company will be back in 2026 for approval after working with the county on an Environmental Impact Report and Development Agreement. The Mercury-News reportedthat the move comes days after a Solano County report predicted the project would cost billions of dollars and would result in substantial, financial deficits.

The project's ambitious timeline initially called for a 2024 rezoning of thousands of acres in the eastern part of the county before completing the report and agreement. Under California Forever's vision, the rezoning would allow for a city of up to 400,000 people, thousands of jobs and walkable, middle-class neighborhoods.

But now, the company will swap those steps and start with the report and agreement over the next two years.

Solano County Board of Supervisors Chair Mitch Mashburn called the efforts to put the measure on this year's ballot a "mistake" that "politicized the entire project."

Mashburn said: "Delaying the vote gives everyone a chance to pause and work together, which is what is needed - not a fight between friends throughout the County on both sides of the issue."

The plans, which are backed by a variety of wealthy Silicon Valley tech investors, faced sharp criticism from environmentalists and Solano County residents.

Solano Together, one citizen initiative that first mobilized against the project in February, described the project as "hastily drawn" and applauded the decision to withdraw it from the November ballot.