Newsom rescinds offer of prosecutors to Alameda County, cites disagreement with DA Price
Newsom said he revoked the offer to Alameda County, alleging that DA Price had essentially refused his offer to help her office prosecute drug-related and violent crimes.
Politico.com reportedthat the announcement comes five months after Newsom initially offered assistance to Alameda County, which has seen a surge in violent crime, including retail theft and carjackings.The governor’s cabinet secretary wrote a letter to the DA office, obtained by KTVU, which said: “Despite our outreach, your office has yet to make use of these resources.”
KALW reached out to Price’s office for comment, but did not receive a response before air time.Price, a former civil rights attorney, was elected two years ago, running as a “progressive” prosecutor, favoring reduced sentencing for young offenders and alternatives to incarceration.
The DA’s policies have met with growing opposition – including a coalition of the families of crime victims, as well as real estate developers and tech entrepreneurs – who have mounted a campaign to recall Price.
In April, the Alameda County Registrar of voters certified more than 74,000 valid signatures on recall petitions, triggering a recall election in November.