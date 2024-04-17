Golden Gate Bridge protesters released without charges

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that more than two dozen demonstrators, who were arrested at Monday’s protest on the Golden Gate Bridge, have been released without charges.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Jenkins announced that the demonstrators had been arrested on multiple misdemeanor charges, as well as one felony count of conspiracy. Following a felony arrest, the DA’s office then has 48 hours to file charges.

Jenkins said that the California Highway Patrol, who conducted the arrest, had not had sufficient time to complete their investigation into the conspiracy charges. She said the case has been sent back to CHP Marin for further investigation.

In a statement, the District Attorney said that San Francisco firmly believes in the right to free speech but that “the exercise of free speech cannot compromise public safety."

The DA’s office has solicited victim statements from people who were impacted by the protest. In comments to local media, many residents of the Bay Area have expressed a desire to see charges filed against the protesters.

Monday’s protest began around 8:30 AM and blocked southbound traffic on the bridge for more than four hours. The shutdown of the Golden Gate Bridge was part of a coordinated national demonstration which also included a protest on highway 880 in Oakland.