San Pablo Avenue gets accessibility upgrades

KALW | By Sarah Jessee
Published April 1, 2024 at 4:28 PM PDT
Sidewalk and median along San Pablo Avenue
Ricky Montalvo, Flickr / Creative Commons
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Sidewalk and median along San Pablo Avenue

Beginning in mid-April, CalTrans will begin the process of improving accessibility on the curbs and sidewalks lining portions of San Pablo Avenue. The majority of the work will happen in Berkeley and Albany. When complete, the work will bring large portions of San Pablo Avenue into compliance with the ADA.

The work will improve sidewalk and curb conditions, so that folks with disabilities can better navigate the area. Improvementswill take place in three phases, beginning with San Pablo from Ashby Avenue to University Avenue.

Some road closures will take place from 7 p.m. up until noon, or until 11 a.m. on Saturdays. Workers will not close more than one travel lane at a time. CalTrans estimates that the accessibility upgrades to San Pablo Avenue will take around five months total.
Bay Area Headlines Urban Planning
Sarah Jessee
I’m a strategist and storyteller who’s loved audio — and radio specifically — as long as I can remember. After studying radio documentary at the Salt Institute, I contributed to Snap Judgment and WVTF News before bringing my storytelling skills to the marketing world. I’m happy to be back where I feel I belong: the public radio community.
