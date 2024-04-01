San Pablo Avenue gets accessibility upgrades

Beginning in mid-April, CalTrans will begin the process of improving accessibility on the curbs and sidewalks lining portions of San Pablo Avenue. The majority of the work will happen in Berkeley and Albany. When complete, the work will bring large portions of San Pablo Avenue into compliance with the ADA.

The work will improve sidewalk and curb conditions, so that folks with disabilities can better navigate the area. Improvementswill take place in three phases, beginning with San Pablo from Ashby Avenue to University Avenue.

Some road closures will take place from 7 p.m. up until noon, or until 11 a.m. on Saturdays. Workers will not close more than one travel lane at a time. CalTrans estimates that the accessibility upgrades to San Pablo Avenue will take around five months total.