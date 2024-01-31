Town Hall: Getting Ready for Clean Buildings w/SPUR

California’s electrical grid is getting cleaner. How can you participate in the region’s next big climate and clean air initiative?

Most people in the Bay Area still burn fossil fuels to heat their homes and get hot water for their showers, releasing greenhouse gas, contributing to smog and other harmful pollution. But not for long – clean air officials say we should get ready to switch to clean equipment in our homes the next time our old gas-burning furnaces and water heaters break. How can you participate in the region’s next big climate and clean air initiative? SPUR and KALW came together at KALW's Vacant to Vibrant pop-up experience for an in-depth discussion with experts in the field.

Panelists

* Davina Hurt, Chair, Bay Area Air Quality Management District

* Avni Jamdar, Regional Director, Emerald Cities

* Zoe Elizabeth, Deputy Director of Decarbonization Programs and Policy, Silicon Valley Clean Energy

Moderator: Laura Feinstein, SPUR's Sustainability and Resilience Policy Director

Please click the listen button above the photo to hear the discussion.