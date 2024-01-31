Oakland hotel will be converted into supportive housing

As part of California’s Homekey program, the City of Oakland has been awarded $20 million in funding to convert a hotel near Oakland International Airport into permanent affordable housing.

Oaklandside reports that the Quality Inn on Enterprise Way – which had previously served as a quarantine and isolation shelter during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic – will be converted into 104 low-income units.

Three quarters of these units will be made available to formerly homeless adults, with the rest set aside for young adults ages 18 to 24, who are transitioning out of the foster care system.

Homekey -- the statewide program to expand housing for people experiencing and at risk of homelessness – has previously approved and funded eight locations in Oakland for transition to permanent housing. The Imperial Inn on MacArthur and Telegraph in Temescal was also recently approved in this third round of Homekey funding.

In total, the Bay Area has received $117 million in funding for these types of building conversions from the state. The funds have helped create more than 430 affordable units across the eight previously approved projects.