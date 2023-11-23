What are you grateful for this Thanksgiving?

In this week's question of the Bay, KALW asked San Franciscans their reflections on this Thanksgiving, as well as whether they commemorate the historical role of the Native Americans on this holiday?

Walking through downtown San Francisco, Rose captured the thoughts of many on Thanksgiving.

“I’m thankful for the loved ones in my life and all of the gifts that have been given to me and blessed upon my family, and just the food and company of good friends.”

But, she added, doesn’t feast on Thanksgiving…

“I actually tend to fast because I feel that we ignore the Native Americans and their contributions. I think that’s the essence of our life and how we ended up here, having all the bounty of this planet. And I feel that we have given the Native Americans short-shrift, in terms of our gratitude around their contributions and giving them back space on this planet to grow and survive.”

Perhaps, no holiday symbolizes America’s immigrant roots more than Thanksgiving.“

My family is pretty diverse. My family has Palestinians, Indians, Persians, people from everywhere, really. And, I’m part Cherokee.”

That’s Breanne, of San Francisco. She says that diversity makes for some interesting discussions around the Thanksgiving dinner table.

"So, we still gather, and we have a talk every year in which we talk about political things, but we discuss about what we can do that will better impact the community that we live in.”

Armando, of San Francisco, said he’s going back to his hometown of Chico, to celebrate on the land where his people have been raised for generation.

“I go back to my hometown. There’s reservations, there in Chico. So, I go back, especially, to Chico State University, where we have a tradition. And I go back there to be with my ancestors.”

Ruben, another San Franciscan, says the holiday helps him embrace his ethnic heritage.

“I’m Mexican-Salvadorean, so, we’re kind of like indigenous people. So, some of my best friends are Native American. And, being friendly, remembering that this was once their land. And, so, we are actually visitors to this land. And, so being respectful.”

There won’t be much time to reflect on food, family or travel. As the decorations around town have already been hung for the year-end holidays and celebrating the end of 2023 and the start of 2024.