Oakland Public Library holds contest to design special-edition library cards

Visual artists of all ages are being encouraged to submit original works for a special-edition library card to celebrate the contributions of African-American artists in Oakland.

The special run of 60,000 new cards will be part of the library’s celebrations of Black History Month next February.

All entries should correspond to one of five categories - music, visual arts, theater and performing arts, literature and poetry, and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

In a statement announcing the contest, OPL Director Jamie Turbak (tur-BACK) said “We are excited to provide a platform for artists to celebrate the cultural heritage and artistic contributions of African Americans in Oakland.” She added that the contest allows the library to also showcase the incredible talent and creativity of Oaklanders of all ages.

Two winners will be selected from three age groups - kids ages five to 12, teens ages 13 to 17, and adults. Each selected work will be honored with a run of 10,000 library cards, and all will be displayed in an exhibit in February.

Entries must be submitted by November 15 and winners will be notified by December 5.