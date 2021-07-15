Almanac - Thursday 7/15/21

Today is Thursday, the 15th of July of 2021,

July 15 is the 196th day of the year

169 days remain until the end of the year.

69 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:00:20 am

and sunset will be at 8:30:57 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 30 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:15:38 pm.

The first high tide will be at 2:26 am

at 5.15 feet

and the next high tide at 4:14 pm

at 5.44 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:11 am

at 0.11 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:06 pm

at 2.29 feet

The Moon is now 29.5% visible

Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 17th of July of 2021 at 3:11 am

Today is…

Get to Know Your Customers Day

Gummi Worm Day

I Love Horses Day

National Be a Dork Day

National Give Something Away Day

National Pet Fire Safety Day

National Respect Canada Day

National Tapioca Pudding Day

Orange Chicken Day

Saint Swithin's Day

Today is also….

the Bon Festival in the Kantō region, Japan

Elderly Men Day in Kiribati

Festival of Santa Rosalia in Palermo, Sicily

Sultan's Birthday in Brunei Darussalam

On this day in history…

1834 – The Spanish Inquisition is officially disbanded after nearly 356 years.

1838 – Ralph Waldo Emerson delivers the Divinity School Address at Harvard Divinity School, discounting Biblical miracles and declaring Jesus a great man, but not God. The Protestant community reacts with outrage.

1870 – Reconstruction Era of the United States: Georgia becomes the last of the former Confederate states to be readmitted to the Union.

1910 – In his book Clinical Psychiatry, Emil Kraepelin gives a name to Alzheimer's disease, naming it after his colleague Alois Alzheimer.

1916 – In Seattle, Washington, William Boeing and George Conrad Westervelt incorporate Pacific Aero Products (later renamed Boeing).

1955 – Eighteen Nobel laureates sign the Mainau Declaration against nuclear weapons, later co-signed by thirty-four others.

11979 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter gives his "malaise speech".

2002 – "American Taliban" John Walker Lindh pleads guilty to supplying aid to the enemy and possession of explosives during the commission of a felony.

2003 – AOL Time Warner disbands Netscape. The Mozilla Foundation is established on the same day.

2006 – Twitter, later one of the largest social media platforms in the world, is launched.

2016 – Factions of the Turkish Armed Forces attempt a coup.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1606 – Rembrandt, Dutch painter and etcher (d. 1669)

1796 – Thomas Bulfinch, American mythologist (d. 1867)

1892 – Walter Benjamin, German philosopher and critic (d. 1940)

1919 – Iris Murdoch, Anglo-Irish British novelist and philosopher (d. 1999)]

1925 – D. A. Pennebaker, American documentary filmmaker (d. 2019)

1929 – Francis Bebey, Cameroonian-French guitarist (d. 2001)

1930 – Jacques Derrida, Algerian-French philosopher and academic (d. 2004)

1931 – Clive Cussler, American archaeologist and author (d. 2020)

1933 – Guido Crepax, Italian author and illustrator (d. 2003)

1944 – Millie Jackson, American singer-songwriter

1946 – Linda Ronstadt, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1950 – Arianna Huffington, Greek-American journalist and publisher

1951 – Gregory Isaacs, Jamaican-English singer-songwriter (d. 2010)

1951 – Jesse Ventura, American wrestler, actor, and politician, 38th Governor of Minnesota

1953 – Jean-Bertrand Aristide, Haitian priest and politician, 49th President of Haiti

1956 – Joe Satriani, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1961 – Forest Whitaker, American actor

1963 – Brigitte Nielsen, Danish-Italian actress

1976 – Gabriel Iglesias, Mexican-American comedian and voice actor

