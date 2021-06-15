Almanac - Tuesday 6/15/21

Today is Tuesday, the 15th of June of 2021

June 15 is the 166th day of the year

199 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rose at 5:47:17 am

and sunset will be at 8:34:02 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:10:39 pm.

the first high tide will be at 1:44 am at 5.41 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:59 am at minus zero point 5-2

The next high tide at 4:28 pm at 4.76 feet

and the final low tide on Ocean Beach will roll in at 9:23 pm at 3.19 feet

The Moon is 23% visible

Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 17th of June of 2021 at 8:54 pm

Today is…

Fly a Kite Day

Global Wind Day

Justice for Janitors Day

Magna Carta Day

National Cherry Tart Day

National Electricity Day

National Kiss a Wookiee Day

National Lobster Day

National Smile Power Day

Native American Citizenship Day

Nature Photography Day

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Worldwide Day of Giving

Today is also…

Arbor Day in Costa Rica

Day of Valdemar and Reunion Day, also Flag Day in Denmark

Engineer's Day in Italy

National Beer Day in the United Kingdom

National Salvation Day in Azerbaijan

On this day in history….

763 BC – Assyrians record a solar eclipse that is later used to fix the chronology of Mesopotamian history.

1667 – The first human blood transfusion is administered by Dr. Jean-Baptiste Denys.

1752 – Benjamin Franklin proves that lightning is electricity (traditional date, the exact date is unknown).

1776 – Delaware Separation Day: Delaware votes to suspend government under the British Crown and separate officially from Pennsylvania.

1804 – New Hampshire approves the Twelfth Amendment to the United States Constitution, ratifying the document.

1836 – Arkansas is admitted as the 25th U.S. state.

1844 – Charles Goodyear receives a patent for vulcanization, a process to strengthen rubber.

1864 – Arlington National Cemetery is established when 200 acres (0.81 km2) of the Arlington estate (formerly owned by Confederate General Robert E. Lee) are officially set aside as a military cemetery by U.S. Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton.

1877 – Henry Ossian Flipper becomes the first African American cadet to graduate from the United States Military Academy.

1878 – Eadweard Muybridge takes a series of photographs to prove that all four feet of a horse leave the ground when it runs; the study becomes the basis of motion pictures.

1916 – United States President Woodrow Wilson signs a bill incorporating the Boy Scouts of America, making them the only American youth organization with a federal charter.

1921 – Bessie Coleman earns her pilot's license, becoming the first female pilot of African-American descent.

1934 – The United States Great Smoky Mountains National Park is founded.

1944 – In the Saskatchewan general election, the CCF, led by Tommy Douglas, is elected and forms the first socialist government in North America.

1970 – Charles Manson goes on trial for the Sharon Tate murders.

1977 – After the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975, the first democratic elections took place in Spain.

1978 – King Hussein of Jordan marries American Lisa Halaby, who takes the name Queen Noor.

1991 – In the Philippines, Mount Pinatubo erupts in the second largest volcanic eruption of the 20th century, killing over 800 people.

2012 – Nik Wallenda becomes the first person to successfully tightrope walk directly over Niagara Falls

and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1843 – Edvard Grieg, Norwegian pianist and composer (d. 1907)

1910 – David Rose, English-American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1990)

1914 – Yuri Andropov, Russian politician (d. 1984)

1914 – Saul Steinberg, Romanian-American cartoonist (d. 1999)

1917 – Lash LaRue, American actor and producer (d. 1996)

1921 – Erroll Garner, American pianist and composer (d. 1977)

1922 – Jaki Byard, American pianist and composer (d. 1999)

1927 – Hugo Pratt, Italian author and illustrator (d. 1995)

1932 – Mario Cuomo, American lawyer and politician, 52nd Governor of New York (d. 2015)

1937 – Waylon Jennings, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2002)

1939 – Ward Connerly, American activist and businessman, founded the American Civil Rights Institute

1941 – Neal Adams, American illustrator

1941 – Harry Nilsson, American singer-songwriter (d. 1994)

1943 – Johnny Hallyday, French singer and actor (d. 2017)

1951 – Steve Walsh, American rock singer-songwriter and musician

1953 – Xi Jinping, Chinese engineer and politician, General Secretary of the Communist Party and President of China

1954 – Jim Belushi, American actor

1954 – Paul Rusesabagina, Rwandan humanitarian

1963 – Helen Hunt, American actress, director, and producer

1969 – Ice Cube, American rapper, producer, and actor

1970 – Leah Remini, American actress and producer

