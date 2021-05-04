Almanac - Tuesday 5/4/21 this morning's almanac and school lunch menu Listen • 2:17

Today is Tuesday, the 4th of May of 2021,

It is the 124th day of the year

241 days remain until the end of the year.

48 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 6:09 am

and the sun sets at 8:05 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 56 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:07 pm.

The first low tide will be at 12:15 am

The first high tide will be at 5:21 am

The next low tide at 12:30 pm.

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco at 7:42 pm.

The Moon is 43.1% visible

It the Third Quarter Moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 7 days on Tuesday the 11th of May of 2021 at 12:00 pm

Today is…

Anti-Bullying Day

Bird Day

Childhood Depression Awareness Day

International Firefighters' Day

International Respect for Chickens Day

K.I.N.D. Day

National Candied Orange Peel Day

National Concert Day

National Kids Fitness Day

National Orange Juice Day

National Teacher Day

National Weather Observers Day

Petite and Proud Day

Poem on Your Pillow Day

Renewal Day

Star Wars Day (“May the Fourth Be With You”)

World Asthma Day

World Give Day

Today is also…

Cassinga Day in Namibia

Coal Miners Day in India

Dave Brubeck Day

Death of Milan Rastislav Štefánik Day in Slovakia

Greenery Day in Japan

May Fourth Movement commemorations:

Literary Day in Taiwan

Youth Day in China

Remembrance Day for Martyrs and Disabled in Afghanistan

Remembrance of the Dead in The Netherlands

Restoration of Independence Day in Latvia

World Naked Gardening Day

Youth Day in Fiji

On this day in history…

1626 – Dutch explorer Peter Minuit arrives in New Netherland (present day Manhattan Island) aboard the See Meeuw.

1776 – Rhode Island becomes the first American colony to renounce allegiance to King George III.

1871 – The National Association, the first professional baseball league, opens its first season in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

1886 – Haymarket affair: A bomb is thrown at policemen trying to break up a labor rally in Chicago, United States, killing eight and wounding 60. The police fire into the crowd.

1904 – The United States begins construction of the Panama Canal.

1919 – May Fourth Movement: Student demonstrations take place in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, protesting the Treaty of Versailles, which transferred Chinese territory to Japan.

1926 – The United Kingdom general strike begins.

1927 – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is incorporated.

1932 – In Atlanta, mobster Al Capone begins serving an eleven-year prison sentence for tax evasion.

1946 – In San Francisco Bay, U.S. Marines from the nearby Treasure Island Naval Base stop a two-day riot at Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary. Five people are killed in the riot.

1953 – Ernest Hemingway wins the Pulitzer Prize for The Old Man and the Sea.

1959 – The 1st Annual Grammy Awards are held.

1961 – American civil rights movement: The "Freedom Riders" begin a bus trip through the South.

1970 – Vietnam War: Kent State shootings: The Ohio National Guard, sent to Kent State University after disturbances in the city of Kent the weekend before, opens fire killing four unarmed students and wounding nine others. The students were protesting the Cambodian Campaign of the United States and South Vietnam.

1972 – The Don't Make A Wave Committee, a fledgling environmental organization founded in Canada in 1971, officially changes its name to "Greenpeace Foundation".

1973 – The 108-story Sears Tower in Chicago is topped out at 1,451 feet as the world's tallest building.

1979 – Margaret Thatcher becomes the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

1989 – Iran–Contra affair: Former White House aide Oliver North is convicted of three crimes and acquitted of nine other charges; the convictions are later overturned on appeal.

1994 – Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO leader Yasser Arafat sign a peace accord, granting self-rule in the Gaza Strip and Jericho.

1998 – A federal judge in Sacramento, California, gives "Unabomber" Theodore Kaczynski four life sentences plus 30 years after Kaczynski accepts a plea agreement sparing him from the death penalty.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1796 – Horace Mann, American educator and politician (d. 1859)

1855 – Greyfriars Bobby, faithful dog (d. 1872)

1889 – Francis Spellman, American cardinal (d. 1967)

1905 – Al Dexter, American country singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1984)

1918 – Kakuei Tanaka, Japanese soldier and politician, 64th Prime Minister of Japan (d. 1993) 1928 – Maynard Ferguson, Canadian trumpet player and bandleader (d. 2006)

1928 – Thomas Kinsella, Irish poet, translator, and publisher

1928 – Hosni Mubarak, Egyptian air marshal and politician, 4th President of Egypt (d. 2020)

1929 – Audrey Hepburn, Belgian-British actress and humanitarian (d. 1993)

1931 – Gennady Rozhdestvensky, Russian conductor and educator (d. 2018)

1937 – Ron Carter, American bassist and educator

1937 – Dick Dale, American surf-rock guitarist, singer, and songwriter (d. 2019)

1939 – Amos Oz, Israeli journalist and author (d. 2018)

1941 – George Will, American journalist and author

1946 – Gary Bauer, American political activist

1949 – Graham Swift, English novelist and short story writer

1953 – Pia Zadora, American actress and singer

1958 – Keith Haring, American painter (d. 1990)

1959 – Randy Travis, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

