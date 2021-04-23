Almanac - Friday 4/23/21

Today is Friday, the 23th of April, 2021,

April 23 is the 113th day of the year

252 days remain until the end of the year.

58 days until summer begins

The sun will rises at 6:22 am

and sunset will be at 7:55 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 33 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:08 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:38 am

and the next low tide will be at 2:45 pm.

The first high tide will be at 8:16 am

and the next high tide at 9:27 pm.

The Moon is 81.8% visible

A Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Monday the 26th of April of 2021 at 8:31 pm

Today is…

Day of Silence

English Language Day

German Beer Day

Impossible Astronaut Day

International Creator Day

International Nose Picking Day

International Pixel-Stained Technopeasant Day

Lover's Day

Movie Theatre Day

National Cherry Cheesecake Day

National Lost Dog Awareness Day

National Picnic Day

Saint George's Day

Spanish Language Day

Take a Chance Day

Talk Like Shakespeare Day

World Book and Copyright Day

World Book Night

World Laboratory Day

Today is also…

Castile and León Day (Castile and León)

Independence Day (Conch Republic, Key West, Florida)

Khongjom Day (Manipur)

National Sovereignty and Children's Day (Turkey and Northern Cyprus)

Navy Day (China)

St George's Day (England)

Canada Book Day (Canada)

La Diada de Sant Jordi (Catalonia, Spain)

World Book Day

UN English Language Day (United Nations)

UN Spanish Language Day (United Nations)

On this day in history…

1635 – The first public school in the United States, Boston Latin School, is founded in Boston.

1914 – First baseball game at Wrigley Field, then known as Weeghman Park, in Chicago.

1968 – Vietnam War: Student protesters at Columbia University in New York City take over administration buildings and shut down the university.

1985 – Coca-Cola changes its formula and releases New Coke. The response is overwhelmingly negative, and the original formula is back on the market in less than three months..

1993 – Eritreans vote overwhelmingly for independence from Ethiopia in a United Nations-monitored referendum.

2005 – The first ever YouTube video, titled "Me at the zoo", was published by co-founder Jawed Karim

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

You share this special day with…

1791 – James Buchanan, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 15th President of the United States (d. 1868)

1895 – Ngaio Marsh, New Zealand author and director (d. 1982)

1926 – J.P. Donleavy, American-Irish novelist and playwright (d. 2017)

1928 – Shirley Temple, American actress, singer, dancer, and diplomat (d. 2014)

1936 – Roy Orbison, American singer-songwriter (d. 1988)

1939 – Lee Majors, American actor

1942 – Sandra Dee, American model and actress (d. 2005)

1943 – Tony Esposito, Canadian-American ice hockey player, coach, and manager

1947 – Bernadette Devlin McAliskey, Irish civil rights leader and politician

1952 – Narada Michael Walden, American singer-songwriter, drummer, and producer

1954 – Michael Moore, American director, producer, and activist

1960 – Valerie Bertinelli, American actress

1968 – Timothy McVeigh, American terrorist, Oklahoma City bombing co-perpetrator (d. 2001)

1977 – John Cena, American professional wrestler and actor

1977 – John Oliver, English comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

